Is Mammootty's Malayalam thriller Puzhu set for a direct OTT release?

It looks like Malayalam movie top star Mammootty's crime thriller Puzhu is set for a direct premiere on OTT platform.

Even though straight-on-a-streamer is now a regular thing across the many (language-wise) film industries in India, it is only in Malayalam that big heroes agree for such a release.

Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, Nivin Pauly and Tovino Thomas you name it, all the big names from Mollywood have all gone to a streamer directly. Now, Mammootty is joining this league.

Puzhu is produced by Dulquer Salmaan

According to a tweet from LetsOTT, a site that tracks streamers, Mammootty's next release Puzhu has been gobbled up by SonyLIV for a direct release. The report is silent on when the movie will be streamed.

Normally big stars like Mammootty would prefer their movies to have a theatrical release first. But the third wave of the Covid-19 in India has forced many State governments to announce fresh restrictions at movie halls.

Big movies are making a comeback on the OTT platforms. Small wonder then that the likes SonyLIV, which is increasing its slate of content from the southern film industries, has quickly walked away with the rights for Puzhu, which is directed by debutant filmmaker Ratheena PT.

Interestingly, the film is produced by Mammootty's son Dulquer Salmaan and S George’s Cyn Cyl Celluloid. Parvathy Thiruvothu is the female lead in the film.

Puzhu is about dad, son and a broken relationship

Going by the film's teaser, that dropped on the New Year's day, the story seems to revolve about the dysfunctional relationship between a man and his son. In the teaser, Mammootty tells his son: “We have to share what we have. It’s good. Only then we will become good human beings.”

He is seen holding the child's fingers in a manner that suggests that he is about to rap him on the knuckles. This is followed by a scene where the child aims his toy gun at a picture of the character played by Mammootty, hitting his image on the forehead.

Even though Dulquer Salmaan has become a regular producer, this is the first time he is part of his dad's film as one. The movie is jointly written by Harshad, who has also come up with the story, and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu. The duo is known for their work in acclaimed films like Varathan and Virus.

Parvathy is also working with Mammootty for the first time. Readers may recall that Parvathy had been viciously trolled on social media platforms by Mammootty fans over her position against some scenes in a 2017 movie Kasaba. The actor had termed the scenes misogynic and requested actors to refrain from taking them up.

