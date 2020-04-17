iQoo Neo 3 first official renders appear online

After making the official announcement about launching its 5G-enabled handset for April 23, iQoo has now gone ahead and revealed the complete design of the new iQOO Neo 3 with official renders.

iQoo President, Feng Yufei shared a poster on social media while the handset also appeared on the CCC (3C) database revealing some of its charging capabilities for the first time. Thus far, 2020 has been a lacklustre year for smartphone designs, in general and the iQoo Neo 3 just adds to it.

For starters, that rear rectangular camera cutout you see has already been on countless phones over the past six months. However, there are three camera sensors on the module and rumour is that the main sensor will be a 48MP shooter. An LED flash can also be seen residing at the top-most part of the module.

The entire back panel is likely glass although there’s no way to say so with any certainty. There is also the familiar gradient Blue shade slowly cascading into a Black from bottom to top. As for the frontal view, an official video appeared a couple of days back revealing a punch-hole cutout design on a non-curved display.

In terms of features, the officially-confirmed ones include a whopping 144Hz refresh rate, a rarity in phones. This is even more surprising considering the iQoo 3 5G which is their recently-launched flagship, only rocks a 60Hz panel. The 3C certification we mentioned earlier shows that the model number of V1981A (belongs to iQoo Neo 3) has a 44W rapid charger.

Previous teasers also revealed a Snapdragon 865 and UFS 3.1 storage as the other big highlights of the upcoming device. After China, iQoo could also possibly launch the handset in India over the next couple of months.

Leaked information around prices in China suggests that the handset will retail for CNY 2,998 (~Rs 32,000), which if true, would make it the most affordable phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 865.