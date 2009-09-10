Technology turning teenagers into cheaters

The internet used to find answers? Who would have thought it?

A new report by the Cranford School of Management has found that today's technology is hindering teenagers' progress in school, as it gives them easier opportunities to cheat.

A selection of teenagers in the Midlands were questioned by Cranford, who found that 59.2 per cent of them got the answers for their homework on the internet, while 28.5 per cent of those thought this was good practice, even though they know the implications of plagiarism.

Disrupts classroom learning

Speaking about the study, Andrew Kakabadse, Professor of International Management Development at Cranfield, said: "Our research shows that technology obsession hinders spelling skills, implicitly encourages plagiarism, and disrupts classroom learning.

"Despite school policies restricting mobile phone usage, students use the phone frequently, with the majority making calls from the toilets. The mobile phone continues to be a prime channel of social communication during the school day."

Cranford also found that 60 per cent of 11 to 18 year olds said they were either "very" or "quite" addicted to the web, while 50 per cent admitted they were addicted to their mobile phone.

Via ComputerWeekly