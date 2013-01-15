New Myspace opens its virtual doors to the public

Not gratuitous at all, no YOU shut up

Not exactly story of the year but the new Myspace has opened up to the public after a few months in private beta.

You can now sign up over at new.myspace.com, using your email address, Facebook account, Twitter account or your old MySpace log in.

Cutting the ribbon on the new Myspace had to play second fiddle to the launch of co-owner Justin Timberlake's new single, which you can also listen to on the site.

What do you think?

We had a play with the site, concluding in our hands-on new Myspace review that it looks good, sounds good but might just be too late to compete with Spotify and other streaming services.

Still, check it out for yourselves and let us know what you think in the comment box below or over on Twitter.