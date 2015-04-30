Listen to the soothing sounds of Wikipedia being edited

If you are thinking of opening a spa, or you're just having a stressful day and in need of mellowing out, we have the perfect playlist for you: Wikipedia.

Each Wikipedia edit has been given its own sound - gentle bells play for new additions and string plucks signal subtractions, while pitch is controlled by the size of the change made - the bigger the edit, the deeper the note.

We suggest you go and run a nice bath, click here then relax while people you'll never meet create a live symphony of facts just for you.