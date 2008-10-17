Google profits are still on the rise

'Crunch? What Crunch?' was the message from Google's headquarters as the search and advertising giant posted a 26 per cent jump in net income to $1.3billion compared to the same period last year.

With the Queen visiting the UK headquarters this week, things remain rosy for Google (GOOG:US), whose growth has slowed but continued to exceed market expectations.

There may be less money for people to spend, but it hasn't stopped them clicking on adverts – with an 18 per cent rise, year on year.

Good third quarter

"We had a good third quarter with strong traffic and revenue growth across all of our major geographies thanks to the underlying strength of our core search and ads business," Google Chief Executive Eric Schmidt said in a news release.

"While we are realistic about the poor state of the global economy, we will continue to manage Google for the long term, driving improvements to search and ads, while also investing in future growth areas such as enterprise, mobile and display."

Searching for success is so much easier when you own the market, it seems.