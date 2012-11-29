Ditching Spotify helps Rihanna and Coldplay top streaming chart

Spotify has had a slightly premature look back at 2012's streaming data and found that keeping tracks off Spotify has given certain artists a boost in the streaming charts.

Taking all 15 million of Spotify's global users into account, Coldplay topped the list of most-streamed bands of the year, despite famously withholding 2012 album Mylo Xyloto from Spotify for four months after its release.

Music industry cash-cow Rihanna has held several albums back from Spotify but also managed to top the list of most-streamed female artists.

As Music:ally points out, Adele and Taylor Swift are also big hitters despite having deprived Spotify listeners of their tunes for some time. You always want what you can't have, we suppose.

Karaoke hits

With Spotify apps just hitting the one year mark, the service has also revealed that karaoke lyric provider Tunewiki is the most-used app.

That's based on how much time users' spent in the app which, since Tunewiki works in time to the music, goes some way to explain its popularity.

Unsurprisingly, the most-streamed track of the year was Gotye's Baa Baa Black Sheep homage, Somebody That I Used To Know.

Internet favourite Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe came in second, while we should all be thoroughly ashamed of ourselves for allowing Maroon 5 to feature in the top ten in any way shape or form (twice).