Batman v Superman trailer shows off robo-batsuit and sad Affleck

Update: The leak on Friday didn't inspire the reaction out of Warner Bros. that we thought it would. Instead of being hush-hush about the leak, the film company went ahead and released the full trailer in all of its HD glory. We won. Check it out below.

As far as superheroes are concerned, the only two iconic beefcakes I'd love to see punch each other in the face on the big screen repeatedly are Batman and Superman. That's why I'm really excited for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The trailer for the 2016 film is set to debut at IMAX theaters on Monday, April 20, but life in 2015 wouldn't be life in 2015 if there wasn't already a low-res trailer floating around on the internet.

Here's a warning you may have expected: the leak is crap. It's shot with a camera, so it's nowhere near IMAX quality and on top of that, the screen is peppered with what appear to be Portuguese subtitles. But it's hard to resist.

As is with most leaks, this one likely won't remain up for long. Warner Bros. is likely on a warpath to remove leaks as they're found, but hopefully you were able to peep this one.

So, what did you think?

Via The Verge