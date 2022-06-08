Instagram will now let you create 90 secs reels, pin three posts at a time and more

Audio player loading…

Instagram keeps rolling out new features for its audience at regular intervals. Now, the Meta-owned photo-sharing app is back with a set of new features that will be offered via the latest update. Features like pinning a post have been rolled out for the Instagram audience on a global level.

According to a tweet from Instagram's official Twitter handle, users will be allowed to pin up to three reels or posts on their profiles. These pinned posts or reels will remain at the top of the grid of any users, making it look like recently shared stuff.

Pinning a post on Instagram is no rocket science. You just need to select any of the posts or reels which you want to pin, tap on the three dots menu available at the top-right corner of the screen, and then tap the 'pin to your profile. After making the changes, you will start seeing the pinned posts at the top of your profile complemented with a white pin icon.

What else have we got?

Instagram, in the latest update, has not only introduced the post pinning feature but also allows longer reels, import audio on reels, and use interactive stickers too.

Interactive stickers in reels: Previously, the feature was only available for Instagram stories. However, a recent tweet by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, suggested that the users will now be able to use emoji slides, poll stickers, and quiz stickers in the reels too.

The feature will allow the users to record audio files in their gallery and use them on the reels they want to make.

The feature will allow the users to record audio files in their gallery and use them on the reels they want to make. Longer Reels: This can be said to be one of the most important features introduced in the recent lot. All the creators will now be able to make 90 seconds reels which is 30seconds more than the last limit imposed by Instagram. This feature will help the creators in producing longer stories on the platform.

