India launch date of 2022 MG ZS EV is out - Here are the full details of the vehicle

MG Motor India has announced that the 2022 iteration of its popular MG ZS EV will be launched here on 7 March. The refreshed SUV, which will roll out of the company's manufacturing unit in Halol, Gujarat, will have new exterior styling and fresh features. Visually, it is closer to the MG Astor, its petrol-powered counterpart. The new edition of MG ZS EV is also expected to have a bigger battery pack.

The British car company now owned by Chinese recently revealed the facelifted ZS EV ahead of its launch in India. The MG ZS EV is already on sale in international markets from October 2021. The outgoing MG ZS EV is said to have sold close to 4,000 units in two years. It held the second spot amongst EVs in India, according to the company.

New MG ZS EV: Features & price

(Image credit: MG Motors)

The new MG ZS EV will sport a new front fascia, and will have a new body-coloured front grille with repositioned charging socket, revised front bumper with silver inserts, and new head and tail lamps. The ZS EV will likely come in four exterior colours: white, red, grey, and silver.

Under the hood, the facelifted ZS EV will likely get the same 143PS unit from before, but could get a larger 51kWh battery pack. The new battery pack helps in offering a WLTP-claimed range of 318km instead of the earlier 262km (with the 44.5kWh unit). There’s also an optional 72kWh battery pack, capable of offering 439km range on a single charge. But this is not officially confirmed yet.

Inside, the 2022 MG ZS EV will feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The rear row passengers will benefit from an adjustable headrest and a folding armrest with cupholders.

The outgoing MG ZS EV starts at Rs 21.50 lakh. The new one is tipped to be priced Rs 20,000-Rs 50,000 higher. MG’s ZS EV will be pitted against the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV.

