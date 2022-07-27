In 3 days, JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most watched Hindi movies of 2022 on Prime Video

Audio player loading…

Amazon has just wound up its annual shopping extravaganza, the Prime Day. The numbers for the two-day event over the last weekend are impressive. Giving out the stats, Amazon said Prime members from 95% of the pin codes in India purchased during this year’s event, and more than 32,000 sellers saw their highest ever sales day.

Compared to last year, 1.5x more customers signed up for Prime membership, with 2 out of 3 new members joining from outside of Top 10 town/cities. Amazon said the Prime Day entertainment line-up on Prime Video was watched by Prime members in over 3800 Indian cities and towns, and in over 230 countries and territories.

Prime Video's major Hindi release for the Prime Day was JugJugg Jeeyo, and just ahead of the event was the streaming of the Telugu hit Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

As it happened, both the movies, according to an Amazon statement, did extremely well on the platform. Another new movie for the occasion was Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which has started to stream from yesterday.

Sarkaru Vaari Patta watched outside of Telugu States

(Image credit: YouTube)

"All the movies released during the lead-up to Prime Day saw great consumer response, becoming some of the most watched films in their respective languages in just a few days," Amazon said.

Within just 3 days of its launch on Prime Video, JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most watched Hindi movies of 2022 on the service, with audiences in over 210 countries and territories tuning in to watch the film.

JugJugg Jeeyo stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in the leads, and is directed by Raj Mehta. Set in Patiala, Punjab, the film's story is a sentimental and fun ride into a family that is going through relationship crisis.

According to the streamer, Sarkaru Vaari Patta (Telugu) has received huge pan-India viewership, and over 60% of the movie’s viewers were from outside its home states (Andhra and Telangana).

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist. It stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the leads, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

Prime Day release in English, F9: The Fast Saga, was said to have been watched in over 2500 cities and towns across India, within just 3 days of its launch.

"In the lead up to Prime Day, the most streamed songs on Amazon Prime Music were Kesariya (from Brahmastra) by Arijit Singh, Pritam & Amitabh Bhattacharya in Hindi, Kalaavathi (from Sarkaru Vaari Paata) by Thaman S & Sid Sriram in Telugu and Vikram -Title Track by Anirudh Ravichander in Tamil."