Ignitron launches Cyborg GT 120 e-bike that's faster than the Ola EV

Audio player loading…

Homegrown EV company Ignitron Motocorp has unveiled its third electric vehicle in India. The Cyborg GT 120 comes with a design inspired by a superbike and aims at offering the experience of a high-speed motorbike.

The company had earlier launched Yoda and Bob E electric bikes. While the Yoda is an electric cruiser bike with a range of up to 150 km and a top speed of 90 km/h, the Bob E is a stylish city bike that offers a driving range of up to 110 km with a top speed of 85 km/h.

Talking about the latest launch, the company says that the Cyborg GT 120 is built indigenously with a combination of AI-enabled technology and safety features. The GT 120 will be available in a couple of colour combinations - Black and Dark Purple.

The e-Bike comes equipped with a 4.68 kWh lithium-Ion battery pack and offers a range of up to 180 km. Though the battery pack on this bike is fixed, the company says that it is weather-proof and shock-proof. According to the company, the bike can be charged using a 15Amp home charger that can juice up the battery from zero to 100 per cent in under 5 hours, and up to 80 per cent within 3 hours.

The zero-emission sports bike comes with features like geo-locate/geo-fencing, battery status, USB charging, Bluetooth, keyless ignition which can also be controlled via a smartphone, and a LED digital cluster.

The company says that GT 120 has three different riding modes – Eco, Normal and Sports. It goes without saying that the Eco mode offers the best performance in terms of range while the Sports mode is focused on speed. Talking about speeds, the bike can go from zero to 40 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.

Today's best Lectro Unisex Hero C5E 27.5 SS Electric Cycle deals Reduced Price ₹37,300 ₹33,166 View

Additional features include - reverse mode, parking assist and multiple sounds. The company is offering a 5-year warranty on its motor, battery, and vehicle.

Since the GT 120 has just been announced, details about its availability and pricing are not yet clear as of now. We’ve reached out to the brand for confirmation around the same and will update once we get some clarity.

In fact, we do not have any other image of the bike at the moment since it's not even listed on the company's website.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!