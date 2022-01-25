Komaki Ranger electric bike with up to 200 km range launched in India

Audio player loading…

The Indian electric vehicle market is growing at a rapid pace, however, there is still a massive gap in terms of products of offers. As there are limited options in the market, buyers do not have the scope of choice similar to what ICE vehicles offer.

To make the electric bike segment more competitive, Komaki has introduced India’s first electric cruiser bike called – Komaki Ranger. The bike comes in three different colours schemes – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black and boasts a range of 200 Kms.

The cruiser bike will be available via the company’s dealership network across the country starting January 26 and is priced at Rs. 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The best part is that the price includes all the accessories for the bike.

The Komaki Ranger features chrome exteriors and big grosser wheels – which are quintessential to any cruiser bike and underlines the fact that electric bikes can look conventional too. The retro-styled headlamp that comes with a chrome finish adds to the overall look and feel of a cruiser bike.

Komaki Ranger – key specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Komaki ) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Komaki )

The latest entrant to the Indian EV club, Komaki Ranger, comes equipped with a 4000-watt motor that coupled with a 4kW battery pack powers the bike. The 4kW battery on this bike is the biggest on any electric bike in India.

The company says that this bike comes with the same powertrain performance as its combustion engine counterparts. In terms of range, the bike is rated to offer 180-200 km per charge and the battery can be charged from zero to a hundred per cent in six hours.

The bike has four different driving modes- Eco, Comfort, Sport and Turbo. It also comes with regenerative braking, reverses assist and a mobile charging point.

In terms of smart connectivity features, the Komaki Ranger comes with a Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system, dual storage box and a dual passenger footrest.

