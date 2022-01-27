Tork Kratos and Kratos R electric bikes with 120 km of range launched in India

Audio player loading…

Pune based Tork Motors, a company backed by Bharat forge, has announced the launch of its first-ever electric bike – Kratos and Kratos R. The Kratos R is the premium variant with a 105 kph claimed top speed and 120km claimed real-world range, according to the company.

The company had first showcased its electric bike T6X almost 6 years back and the Kratos is a much-developed version of the same. The Kratos and Kratos R are priced at Rs 1,92,499 and Rs 2,07,499, respectively.

This is an ex-showroom price for Pune and doesn’t account for any subsidies. The effective price of the bikes with FAME II and state subsidies will vary from each state. The effective price in Pune as of now will be Rs. 107,999 and Rs. 122,999.

The e-bike can be booked on the company’s website for an amount of Rs. 999 and the deliveries will happen in a phased manner across the country. The first few cities where the company will start delivering the bike will be Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi starting April 2022. In the next phase, the company plans to add 100 more Indian cities to its list.

Tork Kratos and Kratos R – Specs and features

The Kratos comes equipped with a 7.5kW, 28Nm motor, while the Kratos R gets a slightly more powerful 9kW, 38 Nm motor. In comparison, its closest competitor Revolt RV400 uses a 3kW motor while the Ather 450X e-scooter has a 6kW motor.

This mid-mounted motor offers a top speed of 100kph for the Kratos while the Kratos R can go up to 105 kph at the max. It also means that the Kratos can go from 0 to 40 in 4 seconds while the Kratos R is slightly faster and clocks the same distance in 3.5 seconds, which isn’t a wow factor considering the initial hype around the bike.

Both the bikes are powered by a 4kWh Tork LIION battery pack that comes with an IP67 rating and can offer up to 180 km of range in the ideal driving condition while the company says that the real-world range would be approximately 120 km. The Kratos can be charged at home at a rate of approximately 25 per cent per hour while the fast-charging network that can help charge 80 percent of the battery in less than an hour is exclusive to the Kratos R.

The bike comes with three riding modes – Eco, City and Sports. The Kratos is available only in white colour option while the Kratos R comes in Red, Blue, White and Black colour options.

Among other features, the Kratos offers features like multi-drive mode, reverse mode, front storage box, battery indicator, safe home feature, crash alert and an anti-theft system.

Tork Kratos vs Tork Kratos R

While the price difference between both the bikes isn’t massive, there are obvious differences in terms of specifications and features that differentiate both the bikes.

Apart from the difference in the spec sheet mentioned above, the Kratos R not only comes with fast charging capabilities, but it will have complimentary access to the company’s charging network for two years.

The Kratos R also gets three more colour options and comes with additional features like geofencing, find my vehicle function, motor walk assist, crash alert, track mode analytics, smart charge analysis and vacation mode.

