Tork Kratos e-bike set to launch on January 26 - here's what we know

After almost 6 years of its unveiling, the Tork T6X is set to launch in India. Though, during this period a lot has changed – right from the acceptance levels of EVs in India to the design and the name of this bike itself.

The company says that the bike will be launched as Tork Kratos and will debut in India on January 26. Developed by Pune based company Tork Motos, the Kratos will take on the other e-bikes like RV 400 and RV300 from Revolt Motors.

Well, the wait is almost over. Arriving in 3 days!Register now for the virual live launch.

The company says that this “made in India” electric bike is a result of six years of extensive research and product development. While the company has kept all the other key details of the upcoming bike, it says that the Kratos will be powered by the company's proprietary lithium-ion battery pack coupled with an advanced axial flux motor for the highest peak power and range.

In terms of looks and design, the Kratos does look like a regular bike, and you might feel that it has taken some design cues from Yamaha FZ, KTM and even Bajaj’s Pulsar ES. The charging port for the battery seems to be housed at the top where you’d normally find the lid for a fuel tank in a regular bike.

To recall, the Tork T6X was said to come with a range of 100 km and has a top speed of 100 km/ph, however, since the company says that the Kratos is vastly improved and will perform better than T6X – we could be in for a perfect city bike that may exceed our expectation in terms of both speed and range.

The company says that since Kratos uses a larger battery pack than the T6X, it is bound to offer a better range as well. The bike is expected to come equipped with fast charging capability and can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in just an hour. The battery pack is expected to come with IP67 certification for dust and water resistance.

Though there is no information about the prices at this point, however, since the T6X was estimated at Rs. 1.25 lakh when it was first showcased, however, keeping the time gap in mind and general hike in the price of components, it is safe to assume that the bike could easily be priced more than Rs. 1.5 lakh. For the rest, let's wait for the official launch.

