IBM launches its first cyber security hub in India

Audio player loading…

IBM today announced the setting up of IBM Security Command Center --- the first in the region --- for training for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyberattacks. It is designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff.

The IBM Security Command Center is part of the company's multi-million dollar investment to help businesses prepare for and manage the growing threat of cyberattacks across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

The investment also includes a new Security Operation Center (SOC) which is part of IBM's vast network of existing global SOCs - providing 24X7 security response services to clients around the world.

What will the command center do?

A statement from the company said that the new facilities, located at IBM offices in Bengaluru, India, represent a strategic hub for IBM cybersecurity activities in the region. According to new IBM global analysis released today, Asia is now the number one most targeted region for cyberattacks – representing 26% of attacks analysed in 2021.

Chris Hockings, IBM Security CTO for Asia Pacific, said: "The new IBM Security Command Center is the first in Asia Pacific enabled to train the entire business in the art of response to a cyberattack event, further enhanced by the real-time experience of our security experts based in the adjoining global Security Operations Center."

The realistic, immersive training simulations offered in the new IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru will have audio and visual effects as well as live malware, ransomware and other real-world hacker tools. "IBM designed the simulations after emergency and disaster response training models, in consultation with dozens of experts from different industries including emergency medical responders, active duty military officers and its incident response experts," the company said.

The IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru can deliver customized experiences and workshops - including virtually - that are tailored to organizations' security requirements and objectives.

Financial services targeted most

Meanwhile, the 2022 IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, released today, revealed that financial services and manufacturing were the top attacked industries in Asia, representing nearly 60% of attacks studied. It said that Japan, Australia and India were the most-attacked countries in the region.

Server access attacks (20%) and ransomware (11%), Data theft (10%) were the top attack types observed in Asia. Vulnerability exploitation and phishing tied for the top infection vector at Asian organizations in 2021, each representing 43% of attacks observed in the region, IBM said.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!