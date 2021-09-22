Hyundai and Kia to launch 6 electric cars in India by 2024

India is moving towards adopting an ecosystem of zero-emission vehicles. Various states and even the central government has laid out plans to incentivize both the end consumers as well as the manufacturers to boost the adoption of electric vehicles.

It is now safe to say that the market is warming up to these new-age vehicles thanks to the work done by brands like Ather, Ola Electric, MG Motors and more. And while the number of electric two-wheelers in India has leapfrogged with the introduction of Ola’s S1 and S1 Pro, it’s the electric cars segment that is now waiting for one such product that is not only affordable but also doesn’t seem to be a compromise in terms of range and build quality.

Taking a cue from the growing requirements, South Korean brand Hyundai and its sub-brand Kia, are reportedly planning to introduce as many as six new electric cars in the Indian market in the next three years.

A report by Autocar India suggests that both the brands will launch three cars each and while these cars may look unique, under the hood they would share the parts.

Upcoming electric cars in India

The report states that among the six cars lined up for India launch in coming years, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are expected to launch in 2022. In terms of specifications, both cars may come with a 350kV rapid charge support to charge the 58 Kwh battery up to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Both the cars are expected to come with a range of 400 Kms and are expected to be 2WD for the entry-level. The Kia EV6 is expected to launch next year while the Ioniq 5 could come a year later.

Next on the list are the Hyundai Kona facelift and Kia e-Niro. The e-Niro is expected to come with a WLTP range of 289km and 455km, respectively, while the Kona has a slightly higher 305km and 484kms. The e-Niro can be launched in 2024.

Last but not the least, while all the cars mentioned above are expected to be priced premium, Hyundai and Kia are both planning to come up with slightly more affordable electric cars. These mass-market electric cars are expected to launch in 2024 and will be localized to meet the standards set for FAME II subsidies and you can expect the starting price of these cars to be around Rs. 15 lakhs.

The cars are expected to come with smaller battery packs and with a slightly lower range which otherwise would be ideal for city drive.

Analysis: The road to electrification is getting ready all we need now are vehicles

With many major players like Tesla, Triton etc in advanced phases of their introduction to the Indian market, the federal government is also ensuring that the charging ecosystem for all-electric vehicles is up and running.

The recent announcement of an all-electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur stretching 200 km is just the confidence that will help car-owners switch to electric with confidence. And while the journey has just started, what the market needs right now is more everyday cars that can offer a no-compromise experience.

While the end consumers are ready and eager to adopt electric vehicles, affordability of vehicles and battery life is a prime concern in a market like India. This can, however, only improve when traditional players like Maruti, Mahindra etc join the bandwagon.

