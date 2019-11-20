Huawei Watch GT 2 confirmed to arrive in India early December

Huawei is finally bringing its Kirin A1-powered connected devices to India, starting with the Watch GT 2 in the first week of December.

Earlier this month, Huawei India confirmed that its connected device ecosystem would be coming to India shortly. All of these are powered by the new Kirin A1 chipset, which specializes in connection quality without taking a toll on battery life.

The company has now confirmed that the Huawei Watch GT 2 will come to India in the first week of December. It was originally unveiled in September, alongside the Mate 30 series. One of its most notable features is two weeks of battery life on a single charge, which is unheard of in the world of smartwatches.

It achieves that with a hardware and software combination, implementing the Kirin A1’s efficiency and opting to use an in-house operating system called Lite OS instead of Wear OS. This supposedly enables the 445 mAh battery to last for 14 days.

The Watch GT 2 comes in two sizes, a 42mm dial, and a 46mm, both of which sport AMOLED displays spanning 1.2-inches and 1.39-inches diagonally. It is also waterproof up to 50m, with 5ATM certification.

In terms of features, we are looking at step tracking, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, Huawei TruRelax, and all-day activity tracking.

In the European market, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is priced at €249, which converts to about Rs 20,000 for the 46mm variant.