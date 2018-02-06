HTC U11+ is now in India, but we aren't excited

After three months since its global launch, HTC has released the U11+ in India today. The phone is priced at Rs 56,990, which pits it against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Pixel 2 and LG V30+. The phone will be a Flipkart exclusive and will go on sale tomorrow.

The phone was unveiled globally back in November, and it has a nearly bezel-less design like most other flagships of 2017. From a specification point of view, it's pretty much up to 2017 standards, including a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB of RAM and a decent 3,930 battery. You get 128GB storage expandable to 2TB. It runs Android Oreo with HTC’s custom skin.

At this price point, the 12-megapixel UltraPixel 3 rear camera has a fair rating on DXOMark. It has f/1.7 aperture and IP68 certification.

We aren't excited

But truth be told, we aren't quite excited. It’s no more a secret that the HTC U12 will be company’s flagship this year. We’ve been hearing quite a bit about the device from numerous leaks and rumours. So, the U11+ seems to be a phone you shouldn't invest in. Compared to the kind of flagship phones we expect this year, this doesn't make sense anyway. The Galaxy S8 seems like a better buy.

If you ask us, we would recommend you to either go for a Pixel 2 or wait for new flagships to launch. Even if you're a HTC loyalist, the U12 is probably worth waiting for.

The new flagship is expected to make its way somewhere in April or May.