Honor Watch GS 3 with an AMOLED display now available in India

Chinese smartphone maker Honor has announced the availability of its smartwatch Honor Watch GS 3 in India. The watch comes with a round touch-sensitive AMOLED display, and 4 GB of internal storage.

The company says that the Honor Watch GS 3 comes with a built-in microphone and speaker to support Bluetooth calling. Like the other smartwatches from Honor, the GS 3 also offers a 2-week long battery and is rated 5ATM water and dust resistance.

The starting price of the Honor Watch GS 3 has been set at Rs. 14,999 which makes it one of the pricier smartwatches available in the market. While the Midnight Black variant is available at Rs. 14,999 the Ocean Blue and Classic Gold are priced at Rs. 16,990.

As a part of the launch offer, the watch will retail at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999. Additionally, there is a limited period discount of 10 per cent discount for CitiBank and Bank Of Baroda Cards.

The Honor Watch GS 3 comes with a metallic body, a touch-friendly 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 3D curved glass and weighs 44 grams in all. There is 32MB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage that can help you store up to 500 songs on the watch.

In terms of tracking features, the watch can track over 110 workout modes which include - 10 professional sports and 85 custom sports modes. Like most fitness trackers, the Watch GS 3 comes with blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring and sensors like Accelerometer, Gyroscope, optical heart rate, ambient light, and air pressure.

It also has GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Bluetooth and NFC. However, since it doesn't run on Wear OS, it does lack the ability to download third-party applications or respond to alerts from the phone which makes it one of the fanciest fitness trackers out on the market.

Where are Honor phones though?

Honor was once one of the most promising smartphone brands in India. However, ever since Huawei was banned in China, the company had to trim down its operations in the country.

Honor is now a totally independent brand and is doing really well back home in China and in the international markets. The company is back to launching phones with flagship specifications and features at aggressive price points, however, there is no clarity on its re-entering the Indian market.

While the company has not stopped selling its smart fitness wearables, we often wonder when will Honor start selling its phones in India though.