Honor Magic V foldable smartphone goes official in China

The Honor Magic V foldable handset went on sale in China today in the price range of $1,575 and $1,735. The smartphone, which went official last week, comes in two memory variants and sports the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, making it the first foldable device to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship processor.

The foldable handset from Honor comes days after its parent company had brought the Huawei P50 Pocket foldable device to the Chinese market. The start of this sale was reported by Gizmochina. At present, we do not know whether these handsets would launch in other countries. However, from an Indian perspective the Honor Magic V has a better chance of making it.

The Honor Magic V appears to pick up the design language of the Huawei Mate X2. Not surprising, given the fact that Honor started as a spin-off brand for Huawei but is now a stand alone venture for the Chinese tech giant.

Honor Mate V - specifications, features and price

(Image credit: Honor)

From a design perspective, the Honor Magic V does not appear to vary majorly from the existing foldable devices, be it the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Oppo Find N. In fact, more than these two, the Honor Magic V seems to be closely following the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold that arrived last April.

The handset features a 6.4-inch OLED single-curve external display that gets a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2560x1080 pixel resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The inner display is almost square shaped with a 90Hz refresh rate on a 10:9 aspect ratio. It also comes with 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ and a 90% screen-to-body ratio.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that is paired to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant or a 12GB RAM with 512 internal storage variant.

The first of these is priced at Yuan 9,999 (~Rs.1.17 Lakh) while the second costs Yuan 10,999 (~Rs.1.29 Lakh). The devices have been offered in three colors - Space Silver, Black and Burnt Orange.

Coming to the optics department, the Honor Magic V sports a triple-camera setup on the rear that includes a 50MP primary f/1.9 aperture sensor, a 50MP spectrally enhanced f/2.0 lens and a third 50MP ultrawide sensor with f/2.2 aperture cameras. On the front, it sports a 42MP camera each on the outer the inner displays.

The handset runs an Android-based Magic UI 6 custom interface out-of-the-box with features that support easier multitasking and split-screen usage. The device gets a 4,750mAh battery with 66W wired fast charge options that helps the battery get to 50% charge in 15 minutes.

