Honor Magic V foldable smartphone now appears on official promo

Audio player loading…

Reports of Honors arriving with its first foldable device broke in October last year. Two months later, we knew that it would be called the Honor Magic V which could be the first foldable device to get the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Now, we get our first look of the device, courtesy an official render shared by a magazine back home in China.

The image was spotted by folks at GSMArena who found it on Weibo where it had been shared by the Chinese edition of the Esquire magazine. The image of Chinese actor Song Yi holding an orange and leather version of the upcoming handset leaves us asking more questions than equipped to give answers.

Earlier leaks had suggested that this new handset could be the first foldable to carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. We can also safely state that there would be more than an orange color option, given that an earlier leaked image showcased a silver metallic form.

Honor Magic V foldable - reading between the pixels

(Image credit: Honor)

For starters, we are intrigued by the device itself and more so by the orange hue all round. Take a look at our review of the Oppo Find X2 Pro and you will see why. And what's all that leather doing on the other side of the handset? Can't remember if we have ever come across a metal and leather do a tango on any electronic device.

However, what is obvious though is that the frame appears metallic enough and we can see three cameras on the back. The upward-facing speaker can be seen in the image and we can only speculate that the other member of this pair could be sitting atop the device. Also, the power button and volume rocker sit on the right side.

Earlier tips coming from Huawei Fans on Chinese social media network Weibo (via Notebookcheck), did indicate that the handset could be similar to the Huawei Mate X2. This did make sense as Honor had started as a spin-off brand for Huawei, but is now a stand alone business. Of course, Huawei had launched its own foldable device in the form of the Huawei P50 Pocket recently.

Coming to the handset's design language, there is hardly any variance that we are able to spot over some of the existing foldable handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Oppo Find N. In fact, more than these two, the Honor Magic V seems to be closely following the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold that arrived last April.

The device is said to run the Android 12 out of the box and carry a 50MP main camera. It is said to have 66W fast charging capability. Given that the launch is only happening in China, we wonder if the Honor Magic V foldable would join other such devices from the mainland and stay within its borders.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram