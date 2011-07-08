Mini DisplayPort to HDMI cables must be withdrawn

HDMI Org has confirmed that manufacturers of Mini DisplayPort to HDMI cables have been told that their product is unlicensed and should not be sold.

TechRadar brought you the news last week that it was rumoured that hundreds of thousands of Mini DisplayPort to HDMI cables are to be recalled because HDMI Org has deemed the cable system to be out of HDMI spec.

The DisplayPort system is used primarily by Apple in its Mac range, but there's a number of other manufacturers who use the port - including Toshiba.

HDMI Org has exclusively contacted TechRadar about the situation and confirmed that any cable that has a DP male connector on one end and an HDMI male connector is unlicensed and should not be on sale.

Not allowed

HDMI Org explained to TechRadar that there were a number of reasons for this. "The HDMI specification defines an HDMI cable as having only HDMI connectors on the ends. Anything else is not a licensed use of the specification and therefore, not allowed."

It also noted: "All HDMI products undergo compliance testing as defined by the Compliance Testing Specification.

"The CTS clearly defines necessary tests for all products defined in the HDMI Specification. Since this new cable product is undefined in the Specification, there are no tests associated with this product. It cannot be tested against the Specification."

The news will be a massive blow to the many companies who are making these cables, but the HDMI does point out that those cables with a DisplayPort socket on one side and an HDMI female receptacle on the other (essentially a dongle) are okay. This is because a licensed HDMI lead can slot into them.

No solution for the cable solution

There may also be a glimmer of hope, in that HDMI Org does understand that there is a need for this type of cable:

"We do recognise that there may be a market need for a cable solution rather than a dongle solution. However, at this time, there is no way to produce these cable products in a licensed manner."

This will be little consolation, though, for the companies set to lose a lot of money from the HDMI Org's decision.