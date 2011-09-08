Trending

New Sony projector to offer four times the resolution of HDTV

By Projectors  

Is "the future... today"

New Sony projector to offer four times the resolution of HDTV
4K or not 4K... that doesn't really work, does it?

Just a week after Toshiba announced the UK's first TV with a 4K (3840 x 2160) pixel resolution, Sony has taken the wraps of a home cinema projector that offers the same thrills but on a much larger scale.

The VW1000ES, which made its debut at CEDIA, uses a new 4K SXRD (Silicon X-tal Reflective Display) and Sony's Iris3 technology to deliver 12.5m pixel images at sizes up to 200in.

And, while we wait for actual 4K video content to arrive, this next-gen projector is naturally au fait with Full HD and 3D, using an active shutter system and a built-in transmitter for the latter.

Well-heeled

Where the VW1000ES will really appeal to well-heeled movie fans is its ability to upscale regular old Blu-rays to 4K – thanks to Sony's proprietary 'Reality Creation' chip. The result of this quadrupling of resolution is, says Sony, a more immersive, engaging visual experience. It should be like stepping up from DVD to Blu-ray all over again.

The Reality Creation tech also works with Full HD 3D Blu-rays.

Sony Europe's product manager Tak Nakane is obviously excited by his brand's futureproof product, saying 'The VPL-VW1000ES delivers on the promise of the future of home entertainment – today.'

The VW1000ES follows the recently announced VW95ES and HW30ES. It is due to reach UK dealers in January with a price still to be announced – although we expect it to be, well, quite a lot.

See more Projectors news