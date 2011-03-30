George Lucas 'very happy' with Star Wars 3D makeover

George Lucas has proclaimed himself to be 'very happy' with the 3D work being done on Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as Prime Focus were named a partner on the project.

The Phantom Menace will be the first of the six films to be converted into 3D, with creator Lucas keen to see the job done well, and Prime Focus has been selected by Lucas and his Industrial Light & Magic effects house.

"It was incredibly important to me that we have the technology, the resources and the time to do this right," said Lucas.

"I'm very happy with the results I've been seeing on Episode I."

Tinker man

It certainly won't be the first time that work has been done on updating Star Wars – with the original and much loved trilogy remastered, poked, prodded and put through the digital grinder on several occasions by Lucas.

Episode One - much maligned by the critics - is due to arrive in cinemas from February next year, with Blu-ray version likely to follow soon afterwards.

But, although many fans will now have the films collected on numerous formats, the prospect of 3D remains enticing, as long as it is done really well.

And perhaps Jar Jar is digitally deleted to boot. Oh, and make sure that Han shot first.

Via Deadline