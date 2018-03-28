HMD Global may bring the new Nokia smartphones to India on April 4

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018, HMD Global unveiled five new Nokia devices, which are expected to roll out in India starting April.

The Nokia 1’s already hit the market with the Android Oreo (Go edition) on board as promised at the price of Rs 5,499, which is why it’s speculated that the other devices will probably be showcased on April 4.

The invite sent out by HMD Global states, “We welcome you to discover the N-powered city of tomorrow,” implicating that the next range of Nokia Mobile devices will probably be at the event. It adds, “We welcome you to Explore. Express. Create. Reimagine.”

The Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are premium devices with a dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics and a 12MP primary sensor with a 13MP secondary telephoto sensor. The 7 Plus has a 16MP selfie camera, whereas the Nokia 8 has a 5MP front camera.

According to the previous statements made by HMD Global, they’re going to launch the Nokia 6 (2018) in the Indian market as well with the Snapdragon 630 chipset, 16MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera.

All of Nokia Mobile’s smartphones are equipped with Stock Android based on Google’s Android One program. The program basically ensures that the phones will get the fastest software and security updates at regular intervals.

Nokia Mobile has been building momentum since their launch last year with 4.4 million smartphones sold in Q4 2017. They overtook other brands like OnePlus, Google, Sony and HTC.