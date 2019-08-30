Here's your first official look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s

A bunch of official-looking pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30s have been leaked. We now have our first look at the successor to the Galaxy M30 which was unveiled earlier this year. The two images that we've got hold of point towards a rectangular camera module on the top-right corner of the phone along with a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The left side profile of the M30s shows off the SIM card slot while the right edge is home to volume controls and power on/off button. Upon further inspection of the image, we can confirm that the M30s will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.Samsung Galaxy M30s is expected to launch in India early September and speculations are rife on the possible upgrades it may have over the six-month-old Galaxy M30. While we don't have an official look at the front of the phone, it looks like the mid-ranger will stick to a u-shaped notch on the front.

Some previous reports coming out of the rumour mill indicates that the upcoming M30s could feature a 48MP primary camera paired with an ultra-wide and depth sensor. If this holds to be true, we're expecting Samsung's own GM1 48MP sensor on the M30s which will be a huge bump up from the 13MP primary sensor on the M30.

Being a mid-range smartphone, Samsung will only deploy its own Exynos chipset but we're hearing rumbles around the industry that the M30s could be powered by a mysterious Exynos 9611 chip.

Another major upgrade on the M30s could be the battery capacity which is rumoured to be bumped up to 6,000mAh from 5,000mAh on the M30. With a humongous battery on-board, it only makes sense for Samsung to provide a fast charging solution in-the-box.

We expect to know more about the Samsung Galaxy M30s as we near its launch in September. Until then, we'll keep an eye out for developments in this area.