Here’s your first look at the upcoming Redmi 7 by Xiaomi

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi is gearing up to announce a new phone in their affordable Redmi lineup. The Redmi 7 has been spotted on TENAA, the certification agency behind Chinese telecommunications authority. From the pictures, we can deduce that the phone will have a gradient design on the back and from the looks of it, the rear panel is made out of polycarbonate.

In addition, some key specifications of the Redmi 7 were also revealed through the TENAA listing.

Redmi 7 specifications

The listing states that the Redmi 7 will feature a 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display, is thick at 8.4mm and weighs around 180g. This also indicates that the phone will have a notch design on the front. Xiaomi debuted its dot-notch display during the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and it is quite possible that the Redmi 7 follows it up with the same u-shaped notch design.

It is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz and will come in three variants. The base model has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage while the second variant offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There’s a high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option as well. As per a second report, the Redmi 7 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632. The SD632 has an octa-core CPU which is clocked at 1.8GHz, in line to the TENAA listing.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi 7 will have a dual camera setup on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. The twin cameras consist of a primary 12MP sensor and a secondary depth-sensing camera. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

The Redmi 7 has a 3,900mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. It will come in Black, red, blue, pink, white, green, purple, gray colour options.

Xiaomi is hosting an event on March 18 where it is going to announce the Redmi Note 7 Pro and it is expected that the Redmi 7 could also debut alongside.