GOQii Smart Vital Junior smartwatch for kids launched in India

Wearable maker GOQii has introduced a smartwatch for kids at home. Known as GOQii Smart Vital Junior, this watch aims to offer parents an easy solution to keep a watch on their kids' health and well-being.

The watch is designed to track parameters like body temperature, pulse rate and blood pressure of the kids. Looking at the current phase of the pandemic, the watch also has an SPO2 tracker that can keep checking the oxygen saturation levels in the blood. Since it’s a watch designed for kids, it comes with colourful straps and is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

GOQii Smart Vital Junior price in India

The price of GOQii Smart Vital Junior has been set at Rs. 4,999 and will be available to purchase via GOQii’s official online store or Amazon and Flipkart. It comes with three different straps in the box – Small, medium and large.

In terms of colour options, GOQii is offering a plethora of colourful straps to choose from including - Blue and White, Bubblegum Pink, Cherry and Cream, Ocean Blue, Olive Green, Rainbow, Red and Black, Santa Red, White and Pink, and Zebra Black.

The company claims that these straps are made with materials that are gentle to the skin and can fit easily around the small wrists of kids.

(Image credit: GOQii)

GOQii Smart Vital Junior features and specifications

Since the GOQii Smart Vital Junior is designed for kids, it allows parents to monitor activities remotely using the GOQii mobile app installed on parents’ smartphones. The smartwatch helps track 18 different fun activity modes – including Walk, Run, Workout, Climbing, Relaxation, Cycling, Badminton, Yoga, Aerobics, Cricket, Basketball, Tennis, Volleyball, Sit-Ups, Dancing, Football, Table Tennis and Jumping Rope.

It comes with a square-shaped dial and has a 1.3-inch (240x 240 pixels) colour touch display that offers personalized watch faces. The watch comes with handy features like Music Control, Phone Finder and Smart Notifications.

The inbuilt 230mAh battery offers a battery life of up to 7 days which varies on usage. In case you buy the watch directly from GOQii the company offers 3 months of personal health coaching free of charge

