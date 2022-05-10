Google to remove many call recording from the Play Store starting tomorrow

Audio player loading…

Users who have been using call recording apps from Google Play Store will no longer find any of the apps available from tomorrow. The Alphabet-owned company has revised its policy on call recording apps on Android devices. While Google had already restricted many apps from using the call recording feature, developers had found a way to bypass the restrictions using the Accessibility API.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the new policy updates to the Google Play Store now ensure that no third-party apps will be allowed to use the API to invoke instructions for call recording. Calling apps created by the smartphone manufacturer or Google’s phone app are the only ones that can record calls going forward.

The decision has been taken by Google in light of privacy concerns and were already in effect since Android 10. The operating system added a feature of announcing the activation of call recording during a call. This led many users to depend on third-party apps to record calls without the consent of the person on the other end. Developers then found a way to continue to invoke the feature using the Accessibility API.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

While the API is designed to be used to make using devices easier for users with disabilities, Google has noticed that many apps on the store repurposed it for recording calls. Citing privacy and security concerns, the API functionality will now be restricted to developers going forward. Legally too there are laws in different countries that restrict the use of call recording apps. This new development may be a welcome move from Google in these countries.

Android’s focus on privacy

(Image credit: Future / Sachin)

Since Apple made a lot of changes to privacy and security for users on iOS 14, Android had also begun integrating the same features into their builds. We first saw the privacy indicators that show users when their camera or mic was being accessed. You’ll also get to see the last app that gained access to your microphone.

Android too also has several of these privacy features but the major update that the operating system brought was concerning call recording. Users around the world had mixed reactions to implementing an automated voice announcing to participants that their call was being recording.

With Android 13 on the way as well, we could see the company bringing in more stringent rules on privacy and security. Most smartphone manufacturers have been able to maintain a good track record of updating the majority of their devices to the latest version of Android. Future updates will ensure that many devices will remain secure and would boost Android’s image as a safe and secure mobile OS.