Google Pixelbook emerges as firm’s first 2-in-1 laptop, and it's pricey

The latest major leak ahead of next month’s anticipated Google Pixel 2 reveal is a third Chromebook from the product maker, known as the Google Pixelbook, Droid Life reports.

The flagship Chrome OS device may come packing some serious hardware inside a 2-in-1 laptop form factor for a considerable premium: starting at $1,199 (about £887, AU$1,496) and topping out at $1,749 (about £1,294, AU$2,183). But, that’s not even the end of the rumored cost: Google will offer up a pressure-sensitive stylus allegedly known as the ‘Pixelbook Pen’ for $99 (about £73, AU$123).

Droid Life wasn’t able to glean much from its alleged sources in regards to specs, but claims to have learned of three internal flash storage options: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. That’s $1,199, $1,399 (about £1,035, AU$1,746) and $1,749, respectively.

According to Droid Life’s sources, the Pixelbook Pen will also support tilt detection as well as produce supposedly no lag between motion and digital ink appearing on-screen.

Based on the images dug up by the outlet, the alleged Pixelbook will borrow liberally from Google’s Pixel two-tone design ethos found in its line of phones, right down to the stylus.

It looks a lot like the Pixel phones, right? Image Credit: Droid Life

Sadly, that’s about all that is known of the Pixelbook and its stylus so far, based on the claims of Droid Life’s sources.

However, such a product would make a lot of sense, if you consider Google’s stakes in the Chromebook business and the claims made here. Google has a vested interest in driving pick-up on hybrid or 2-in-1 Chromebooks with touchscreens and stylus support, having worked with partners like Samsung with its Chromebook Pro and Asus with its Chromebook Flip.

Now, what better way to do that than to show the industry how it's done? We’ve seen this exact same strategy work out well for Microsoft, having spurred the Windows tablet market with its Surface Pro line of products.

Stay tuned for all of our coverage of Google’s Pixel 2 reveal on October 4, as you can count on the TechRadar Computing team watching with bated breath for this particular leak to come true.

How long before the fabled Pixelbook joins the pantheon of best laptops?

Via Android Police

Lead Image Credit: Droid Life