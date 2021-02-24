Google Cloud targets Indian public sector for growth

Google Cloud has announced that it has achieved full Cloud Service Provider (CSP) empanelment by successfully completing the STQC (Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification) audit from the Indian government.

This would enable the Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to deploy on Google Cloud.

PSUs typically include government agencies at the Central and State level, and across sectors like power, BFSI, transportation, oil & gas, public finance, etc.

The company is also gearing up to launch its Google Cloud Platform (GCP) region in Delhi this year, which will be its second cloud region in India since its technical infrastructure in Mumbai was launched in 2017.

PSUs' reach and size will be of help for Google Cloud

Announcing its empanelment, Bikram SIngh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, said "Google Cloud is designed, built, and operated with security at its core. Government and Enterprises want to work with us because we’re focused on the best service and technology—not because they don’t have choice or agility."

Public sector organisations in India can now leverage the power of the cloud to accelerate digital services and to drive innovation, he added.

The Indian PSUs with their size and reach can certainly help Google Cloud to up its business, while the latter can help the traditionally slow (in a manner of speaking) Indian public enterprises to get dynamic and secure on their digital and online journey.

Many large organisations in India including Wipro, Sharechat, TVS ASL, ICICI Prudential, Nobroker.com, Cleartrip, already use Google Cloud.

Typically businesses depend on Google Cloud to stay connected and get work done.

New features on Google Cloud

No matter where they are on their cloud journey, we strive to accelerate every organisation’s ability to transform through data-powered innovation with leading infrastructure, industry solutions, and expertise, Bikram said.

Google Cloud has recently added a number of new features that should make it easier for cloud computing developers to start new projects. In particular, it should be more straightforward for them to find existing code samples, which they can then use or tweak for their own software solutions.