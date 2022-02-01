Gmail to get a new integrated look - Mail, Chat & Meet in one location

Audio player loading…

Google has put out the details of the "new, integrated view for Gmail', a redesign that will make it easy "to move between critical applications like Gmail, Chat and Meet in one unified location."

Google has come up with these tweaks to help reduce the need to switch between various applications, windows, or tabs.

As per this idea, the new navigation menu on your left-hand side on Gmail will allow you to easily switch between your inbox, important conversations, and join meetings without having to switch between tabs or open a new window.

Google plans to fully remove Gmail’s previous look and use the new view redesign by the end of Q2 2022.

What are the new Gmail tweaks?

(Image credit: Google)

Aside from the new navigation menu, Gmail will also have notification bubbles to let you know if other tools need your attention. "When working in Chat and Spaces, you can view a full list of conversations and Spaces within a single screen, making it easier to navigate to and engage," Google said.

And when working in your inbox, you’ll be able to view the full array of Mail and Label options currently available in Gmail today.

Going forward, you will also see email and chat results when using the search bar. This helps you avoid the need to search within a specific product.

When is the new Gmail view available?

(Image credit: Google)

In general, the redesign is rolling out on the web over the coming weeks and months.

Beginning February 8, you can try out the new Gmail experience and also revert to classic Gmail via settings. Even if you don't opt-in to test the new experience, you will begin to see it by default by April 2022. But you can revert to classic Gmail via settings

By the end of the second quarter, it will, however, become the standard experience for Gmail, with no option to revert back, Google said.

It will gradually roll out to Rapid Release domains starting February 8 while the extended roll out for Scheduled Release Domains will commence on February 22, 2022.

The new Gmail experience will be available to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

