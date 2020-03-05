Ghost of Tsushima gets a release date – and it could be the last big PS4 exclusive

Sony has finally announced a release date for upcoming open world PS4 historical adventure game Ghost of Tsushima – June 26, 2020. The game was first announced back at Paris Games Week in 2017, and it's the work of InFamous developers Sucker Punch Productions. It's the developer's first full game since early 2014 PS4 title InFamous: Second Son.

This PS4 exclusive is set on the Japanese island of Tsushima in 1274, and you play a samurai who has to defend his home from the invading Mongol force.

To greet the news, Sony released a new story trailer for the game, which you can check out below. It introduces us to the titular ghost, Jin Sakai, and shows him training with his uncle, Shimura. You'll mostly see cutscenes here, then, but we also catch a few glimpses of combat at the 1:30 mark.

Ghost of Tsushima is available for pre-order today on the PlayStation Store and physical retailers. Among four different special physical editions for the game is a collector's edition, which includes a war banner and a statue of a mask, which we're sure will look fabulous in your living room. Prices haven't been disclosed for each version yet, but take a look at the fanciest one below:

(Image credit: Sony)

Pre-ordering any version of the game gets you an avatar, a digital mini soundtrack and a PS4 dynamic theme based on the game's artwork. Still, we'd recommend waiting until launch to take the plunge – you can't be sure whether you're getting a lesser exclusive like Days Gone or a must-buy in the vein of God of War until release time.

The final big PS4 exclusive?

With Dreams, The Last of Us 2, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Ghost of Tsushima out of the way, this would appear to be the last major PS4 exclusive of 2020. This paves the way for whatever Sony has in mind for the PS5's release later in the year – details of the console and its line-up are still yet to be announced.

Ghost of Tsushima is a fantastic-looking last hurrah, if it turns out to be the case.