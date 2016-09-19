Xbox Scorpio games will run at native 4K (so long as they're made by Microsoft)

While Sony sends out mixed-messaging around its PS4 Pro console's 4K abilities, Microsoft has come out fighting, reaffirming that its Xbox Scorpio games will run natively at 4K.

Well, at least those developed internally by Microsoft's studios, that is.

Speaking to USA Today, Microsoft Studios publishing general manager Shannon Loftis stated that "any games we're making that we're launching in the Scorpio time frame, we're making sure they can natively render at 4K."

Upscaling vs native 4K

With six teraflops of performance power, Microsoft is claiming that its console will be the most powerful ever built by the time it launches in time for Christmas 2017. With Microsoft stating its machine is 40 per cent more powerful than the PS4 Pro, native 4K content is a top selling point, usually the reserve of PC gamers.

However, after a press conference which leaned heavily on the term 4K, it now appears that not as many PS4 Pro games run at native 4K as expected.

Speaking to Digital Spy, PlayStation president Andrew House said of the PS4 Pro's games that "I would say the majority will be upscaled - at least based on the game portfolio I have seen to date."

When pressed that the 4K buzz around the console may be misleading, House added:

"I think that whatever the term is, it's a question of whether people see a demonstrable difference in the game experience or not, rather than the term we use to apply to it. I think that's what people are looking for and they'll make their judgement as to whether that's working for them or not."

Whether Microsoft's third-party Xbox developers are able to match the first party push towards 4K will remain to be seen, but for the time being Sony's lack of consistent messaging on the subject will damage the console's prospects.