Everything you missed at Sony's Tokyo Game Show event

You'd have been forgiven at E3 for thinking Sony had forgotten about the PS Vita, but we're looking at two new pastel blue and red Vita colours that say otherwise. Yeah you heard, the Vita is ALIVE with new colours. Cor.

Unfortunately these are only for Japan for now, as are the lovely new PS4 faceplates, featuring such favourites as blue, green, purple, pink and gold. There's also a silver one on its way. The faceplates will be available in Japan on November 6 and we expect we'll see them roll out to the rest of the world soon after.

Oh, and there are four new DualShock 4 colours on the way: gold, silver, steel black, silver and crystal. Lovely stuff.