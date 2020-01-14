Fujifilm X-T4: everything we know so far

The Fujifilm X-T3 is one of our favorite mirrorless cameras of recent years, mixing a great APS-C sensor, solid handling and the best range of APS-C lenses around. But according to rumors, it seems a Fujifilm X-T4 successor is very much on the horizon.

If this is indeed the case, the X-T4 is set arrived a little sooner than expected, given that the current X-T3 is well under 18 months old. But it looks likely that the X-T4 (or whatever it's ultimately called) will combine modern features like a new EVF with the in-body image stabilization seen on the Fujifilm X-H1, which launched almost exactly two years ago.

So what other features can we expect from a Fujifilm X-T4, and when will you be able to buy one? We've rounded up all the latest rumors, and added a dash of analysis, to help you decide whether it could soon be time to upgrade to, or switch to, Fujifilm's flagship APS-C mirrorless camera.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X-T4's rumored announcement date is February 4

Shipping will apparently start from March 2020

The usually reliable Fuji Rumors is pretty confident that the Fujifilm X-T4 will be shipping from March, with an announcement likely in on February 4.

While this seems a little early for a successor to the Fujifilm X-T3 – which is well under 18 months old, and usually follows a two-year upgrade cycle – the rumors smoke is billowing enough to suggest this could be the case.

On January 9 the Japanese site Nokishita spotted that two new Fujifilm cameras had been registered for certification with China's MIIT regulator, with a third registered with the USA's FCC regulator. This normally happens just before a product announcement, and Fuji Rumors has since deciphered the product codes to be the Fujifilm X-T4, X100V and X-T200. This means the X-T4 is likely to be part of a big announcement from Fujifilm in early February.

Right now, there aren't any price leaks for the X-T4, but we can make some ballpark guesses based on its previous releases.

The X-T3's launch price was $1,499.95 / £1,349 / AU$1,999, but given the X-T4 is rumored to included in-body image stablization (IBIS) and an improved EVF, among other features, we'd expect it to launch for a price that's closer to the X-H1.

That launched for $1899.95 / £1,699 / AU$2,700 back in February 2018, so we expect the X-T4 could cost in the region of $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,900 (body only). But we'll bring you more official news as we get it.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T4: will it have in-body image stabilization (IBIS)?

The strongest X-T4 features rumor is that it will have IBIS

This could make it the spiritual successor to both the X-H2 and X-T3

So far, there haven't been any detailed leaks of the Fujifilm X-T4's specs, but Fuji Rumors is confident about one thing – the X-T4 will have in-body image stabilization (IBIS).

The inclusion of IBIS would be a big new inclusion for both stills and video. It'd support improved handheld shooting in both low light and with lenses that don't have built-in stabilization themselves (on Fujifilm lenses, these are the ones without OIS in their name).

It'd also be significant because, so far, only one Fujifilm camera has included IBIS – the Fujifilm X-H1. If the IBIS rumors are to be believed, the X-T4 could in some ways be a spiritual successor to the X-H1 as much as the X-T3, given that camera was announced in February 2018, almost exactly two years before the X-T4's rumored launch date.

Fujifilm X-Series cameras have traditionally lacked IBIS because their main sell has been the 'big sensor-small body' combo for stills photographers, and adding stabilization usually means a larger body. But with video becoming a much greater focus on the X-T line in recent models, and Fujifilm's engineers apparently working away to make their IBIS system smaller, it certainly seems like a plausible inclusion on the X-T4 that would help differentiate from the smaller, travel-friendly X-T30.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T4: other new features

Rumors suggest the X-T4 might be able to shoot 6K/60p video

It could also have an improved EVF and battery life

There will also likely be an increase on the X-T3's body size and weight

Aside from the inclusion of IBIS, the other rumored features for the X-T4 are a little more sketchy and more along the lines of informed guesswork.

That speculation, reported by FujiAddict in November 2019, suggested the X-T4 would be able to shoot 6K/60p video and 10-bit internally, and have a fully-articulating flipscreen along the lines of the Panasonic S1H .

The site also mentioned that the body might be 8.5mm thicker and around 150g heavier than the X-T3, with a size increase certainly likely if the rumors about IBIS are correct.

A couple of other rumors to file in the 'speculation' category, posted by Fuji Rumors on 13 January, include a "best-in-class EVF" and improved battery life. The former could well be the 5.76-million dot EVF seen on the likes of the Panasonic S1 , which would be quite a jump from the X-T3's 3.69-million dot 'finder.

It's unclear whether or not the improved battery life would be down to software improvements or a new battery unit. It seems unlikely that Fujifilm would use an alternative to the NP-W126S battery on the X-T4, given that battery is used by all other X-T and X-Pro cameras, though the GFX line does use a different NP-T125 unit. We'll bring you official news on the X-T4's features as soon as we get them.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm X-T4 rumors: early verdict

It's looking increasingly likely that Fujifilm will announce a successor to the X-T3 in February, alongside a new X100V and X-T200 – the question is exactly what form this camera will take.

The rumored timing of the announcement, almost exactly two years since the arrival X-H1, lends credence to the rumors around the X-T4 being an IBIS-equipped follow-up that model, as much as an X-T3 successor. This means it's possible it may not even be called the X-T4, though that name is the most likely frontrunner for the camera right now.

Based on the rumors so far, the X-T4 is shaping up to be the flagship all-rounder you'd expect, with a strong focus on video that could make it a potential rival to Panasonic's GH5 and S1H. We just hope it also fixes a few of our gripes about the X-T3, like the grip size when using longer lenses and the lack of a lockable exposure compensation dial.

Given it's less than 18 months old, the X-T3 could even remain on sale as a smaller, more affordable alternative to the X-T4, but we'll have to wait until February to find out. Until then, we'll be updating this page with more rumors as get them, and will bring you the official news as soon as it breaks.