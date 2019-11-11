Fujifilm launches X-A7 beginner-level APS-C mirrorless camera in India

Fujifilm announced the X-A7 back in September this year and has now launched it in India. It follows the X-A5 model but with much-needed upgrades that the company hopes can be helpful for video creators.

Fujifilm X-A7 is an entry-level mirrorless camera that has a big 3.5-inch touchscreen and weighs just 320 grams without the lens attached. With the Fujinon XC 15-45mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens, it weighs 455 grams making it extremely portable.

Commenting on the launch, Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of X-A7, the latest addition to the X Series line-up that offers cutting-edge technology and is packed with unique features. The latest model is a perfect companion for travel photographers as well as Vloggers to refine their photography experience and is yet another landmark product in Fujifilm’s mirrorless range.”

The X-A7 has a retro design and features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, which uses copper wiring to reduce noise and faster read speeds. The camera also has phase detection pixels stretched out to cover the entirety of the display for more accurate autofocus.

The 3.5-inch screen can be popped-out and titled at different angles when shooting in challenging environments. It has a 2.76 million-dot resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. One of the major highlights of the X-A7 is the camera's ability to record 4K videos at 30fps, and the company wants to target video creators with this.

A new Countdown Video mode captures footage for 15, 30, or 60 seconds, something which Fujifilm points out makes it easier to upload clips to social media. The company has also added a new Bright Mode feature to its Advanced SR Auto function, which is said to instruct the camera to configure ideal settings for brighter and more vivid images.

Other features include 6fps burst shooting, and a single SD card slot that supports SDHC and SDXC cards to the UHS-I standard.

Fujifilm X-A7 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India and comes in five color options. These are Silver, Camel, Dark Silver, Mint Green, and Navy Blue. The Mint Green color of the X-A7 will be available by the end of November while the Navy Blue color will come at a later date in December. The price of the camera includes a Fujinon XC 15-45mm lens.

Fujifilm X-A7 is available in all major imaging stores across India and goes on sale on Amazon India from November 12.