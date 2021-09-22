Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch unveiled in India with Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus SoC

The Fossil Gen 6 Wear OS smartwatch has been unveiled in India today. The newest smartwatch from the brand was unveiled globally last month and now, the same has landed in India.

First things first, the Fossil Gen 6 doesn’t run on the new Wear OS 3 platform , but the company says the update will hit the Gen 6 later in 2022. The Fossil Gen 6 brings features like a new SpO2 sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, and fast charging.

Fossil Gen 6 price in India and availability

The Fossil Gen 6 Silicon strap variant is priced at Rs 23,995 and the metal finish is priced. You get the smartwatch in 44mm and 42mm case size options along with a bunch of colour options. The Fossil Gen 6 will be up for pre-orders from September 25 onwards on fossil.com and will be available for purchase from September 27 on Amazon .

This is also the first time the product will be available for purchase in India, at the same time as it will globally.

Fossil Gen 6 specs and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fossil) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fossil)

The Fossil Gen 6 sports a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED screen. That’s housed in a stainless steel case, which you can get in either a 42mm or 44mm size – however, the screen size will be constant in both cases. While it offers a touch screen experience, you also get two configurable push buttons and a rotating home button, so you’re not reliant purely on the touchscreen. The watch is also 3ATM water resistance rated.

On to the performance, the wearable is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus chipset which also makes its debut in India. It has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage 一 to store music and apps. The Fossil Gen 6 is said to offer 24+ hours of battery life with regular usage and multiple days with its extended battery mode. You also get the Qualcomm quick charge feature which can charge the device up to 80% in just 30 minutes.

In terms of health and fitness, the watch comes with an upgraded heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. The new SpO2 sensor tracks blood oxygen levels as well as how well your body is circulating oxygen over time. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, NFC, Google Assistant, and access to Google Play Store.

The Fossil Gen 6 will rival the TicWatch E3 , Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , and the others in the premium smartwatch segment.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.