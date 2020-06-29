Fossil announces the Solar Watch in India

In a year when the traditional watches are turning smarter, Fossil has come up with an eco-friendly watch in India that juices up on its own. With global warming and the Covid-19 pandemic striking hard in 2020, manufacturers are thinking about products that lend themselves to higher levels of sustainablity globally.

That is clearly the motive of Fossil here as the new Solar Watch from the company is a part of the Pro-Planet criteria that the company has set to meet by 2025.

Being just another watch without smart features like an operating system or a touch screen, Fossil’s Solar watch boasts of a simple yet attractive design. There is a round dial with an outer ring that acts as a solar panel. What this means is that the watch when exposed to sunlight, will store energy via the outer ring into the rechargeable battery.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Fossil says once fully charged, the battery will last up to 4 months before requiring the sunlight again. There is a circular crown on the right to adjust timings and a dial with black accent and white markings makes the watch a perfect pair for outdoor visibility.

Made from castor oil, the internals of the watch are encased in a bio-based plastic to be environment-friendly. Coming in five colors, the straps are also made by spinning the yarns from sixteen plastic bottles for each strap.

As mentioned earlier, Fossil has committed itself to design and produce 100% of products to meet pro-planet criteria by including at least one sustainable on each one while the packaging is 100% recyclable. It has also partnered with EcoMatcher to honor every person who purchases this limited edition piece by planting a tree in his/her name.

Available in a limited edition of 1,754 pieces globally, the watch comes in 36 and 42mm sizes. It is available for Rs.9,995 which is lower than the $159 price tag it launched within Europe back in April. Do note that while the watch was available at the time of writing, it seems to have gone out of stock quickly.