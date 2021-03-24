Fortnite skins April 2021: all the skins coming to Fortnite and how to get them

If you’re an avid Fortnite player, then you probably want to know which Fortnite skins you’ll be getting your hands on in April 2021. After all, who says you can’t be deadly and fashionable? Fortunately, Epic Games is constantly adding new skins to Fortnite Battle Royale, be it a collaboration with a pop-culture brand or one of its own characters.

Fortnite Season 6 has just dropped and it already looks set to be as hectic as Season 4 and Season 5 of Chapter 2. A new Battle Pass has released with plenty of new cosmetics, and more are due to arrive over the coming weeks!

We’ve rounded up every Fortnite skin we expect to land in the battle royale in April 2021, including both skins confirmed by Epic Games and those which are rumored - but don’t worry, we’ve clearly signposted which are which. So, read on for all the Fortnite skins we expect in the near future.

Officially unveiled Fortnite skins

Agent Jones - ex-IO agent

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter Season 6 has arrived and with it a new Battle Pass. The level one skin is - as we predicted - Agent Jones, the closest thing Fortnite has to a protagonist. Jones was heard getting angry at the Imagined Order in this reality log and has now entered the loop to try and fix the Fortnite reality before the Zero Point collapses.

You can unlock the skin by purchasing the Battle Pass for Season 6 and can get other variants for it as you level up during the season.

Lara Croft - Tomb Raider

(Image credit: Epic Games / iFireMonkey)

We won't highlight every skin on the battle pass individually, but Lara Croft is one we'd like to give a special shout-out to. She joins the Gaming legends series of in-game items and comes with variants wearing her modern and more classic outfits.

If you buy the Battle Pass, you'll unlock the Lara Croft skin at level 15. After that, grab some pistols and relive your favorite Tomb Raider memories.

Neymar Collab - Soccer icon

(Image credit: Epic Games / iFireMonkey)

After being rumored for a while, we now know that Neymar will be getting a Fortnite skin inspired by him. We had a few teasers, like Fortnite Brazil changing their Twitter picture to a llama with the footballer's hair - it's since changed back - and a reality log which Neymar reacted to.

Now Epic Games have confirmed that a Neymar Jr. skin, with a wolf-like design, is on the way - though we'll have to wait a little longer to see what he looks like properly. You will most likely need the Batte Pass if you want to unlock him when the skin is released.

Lynx - Fortnite Crew April 2021

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Crew pack for April 2021 has been revealed and it includes Alli — the in-game sister of the Lynx skin. If you are a Fortnite Crew subscriber during April you'll just have to log in to earn the exclusive Fortnite skin as well as a pickaxe, back bling, and weapon wrap.

Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 (£9.99 / AU$15.99) per month and will also net you 1,000 V-Bucks as well as the Battle Pass if you don't currently own it.

Rebirth Harley Quinn - DC Series

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Continuing Epic Game’s collaboration with superhero comics, a Batman / Fortnite: Zero Point collaboration is on the way. This six-issue miniseries will not only expand on the Fortnite lore but will include codes for in-game items such as the Rebirth Harley Quinn skin.

You can snag these items for yourself by purchasing the comic books as they release from April 20 through to July 6 or by subscribing to DC Universe Infinite in the US.

Marigold - Female Midas

(Image credit: Epic Games / HypeX)

Continuing the tradition of gender-swapped versions of pre-existing skins, we have the arrival of Marigold - who is a female version of Midas from Chapter 2 Season 2.

She has launched as part of the Golden Touch Challenge Pack which includes cosmetics and 1,500 VBucks. You can buy the pack in the Item Shop now for $11.99/ £9.99 (AU$17.55).

Rumored Fortnite skins

The Foundation - Leader of the Seven

(Image credit: Epic / Hypex)

The Foundation, a character that appeared in the epic Fortnite Season 5 event, is rumored to be becoming a Fortnite skin at some point in the future. It's likely we won't see him until Season 7 — as he's currently sealed within the Zero Point — but we'll have to wait and see what happens.

Leaker Hypex found files related to the skin in-game so he could be on the way sooner than that, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

Dread Knight - the new Raven

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Dread Knight bundle has recently been rumored by iFireMonkey on Twitter. From the tweet, we can see that it will supposedly include the Dread Knight Fortnite Skin - which bears a strong resemblance to the Raven skin - back bling, glider, and a harvesting tool.

Right now we don't know when the bundle will be released nor how much it will cost, but when we know more we'll be sure to update this page.

Kevuru Games potential skin concept art

Here's an early look at upcoming Fortnite Skins!Some of them could be scrapped, but the team which made this already worked on A LOT of other skins!I already posted this yesterday but decided to delete it. Now that many people posted it anyway, I see no reason to not post it. pic.twitter.com/YmvHxGMiDHMarch 11, 2021 See more

Here's a rumor to take with more than just a pinch of salt. Kevuru Games posted this image on Artstation, the team has worked on Fortnite skins before and these definitely look like characters that fit Fortnite's style.

Several leakers have shared the image online, but no one knows for certain if this concept art is for scrapped or upcoming in-game outfits.

There's no guarantee that all or even any of these skins will actually appear in Fortnite but they look too cool not to share. Our favourites are the Elvis Presley impersonator, the younger-looking skin that could be the son of Midas - given their similar gold, black and white color schemes - and the genie skin with a lamp for a shoe.