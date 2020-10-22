Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale registers record numbers

Just as Amazon Prime Day sale in India threw up amazing numbers, Flipkart’s 'The Big Billion Days 2020' has also managed to beat some of its own record.

The transacting sellers were up in numbers by 1.5 times in comparison to last year, amongst whom more than 35% witnessed 3 times more sales. The number of crorepati sellers went up 1.5 times and the number of Lakhpati sellers saw a jump by 1.7 times.

According to a Flipkart media release, "this Big Billion Days further brought forth small businesses from smaller towns. Within the 35%+ new seller base, around 60% of the sellers were from Tier II and Tier III towns."

Over 10 million shipments in 5 days

In the first 5 days, Flipkart delivered 10 million shipments with over 3.5 million shipments delivered by its Kirana partners (compared to 1 million deliveries last year). These deliveries were made across the country ranging from the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat to 5,000 feet above sea level in Siliguri, West Bengal, and through the jungles of Gir.

This year, Flipkart said, the Big Billion Days sales registered more than 55% increase in digital payments transactions. EMI options and Pay Later were an enabler of credit for customers, with Pay Later customers clocking in 7 times more higher spends and EMIs showing a jump of 1.7 times. Electronic Gift Vouchers (EGVs) too have been a favourite for customers as it saw a 40% jump this year.

Good demand for mobiles

Growth in customers visiting the mobiles category this year doubled.

Premium segment of smartphones saw a growth of 3.2 times, predominantly driven by Apple, Google and Samsung phones.

There was a 30% growth in customers adopting for product exchange and 46% growth in adoption of bank offers. There was a 41% adoption on the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan with Samsung.

Realme saw 2X growth, while POCO did higher numbers in Big Billion Days sale alone than the entire 2019.

Electronics category growth doubled

1,500 new cities shopped for fashion this year, and top brands were Puma, Saara, Adidas, Metronaut and Nike.

A 51% growth in customers from Tier II+ markets, and 16+ million products were sold in total by more than 40,000 unique brands/labels in fashion

Bharat (Tier III) customers drove the sale of large appliances with nearly 50% demand coming from the region for this ASP category.

1 TV was sold every 2 seconds and 1 Microwave was sold every 14 seconds.

The electronics category growth doubled with laptops, desktops followed by audio, IoT, camera and tablet being top selling items.

Nearly 3.5 Million Audio devices & accessories where 1M headphones were sold by the end of day 1. 11 headphones sold every second till day 1 while Apple Airpods sold 1 every 4 seconds, 1 Home theatre/soundbar sold every 2 seconds.

1 in 4 audio sold was premium – Apple, Sony, Bose were the top brands.

Almost 1,00,000 offices and institutes shopped online and availed GSTIN.

Offices and institutes from New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur and Kolkata led the top cities chart from where demand was seen.

Top categories included mobile handsets, laptops, television, Wireless earphones, bluetooth headsets, smart watches, routers, power banks and furniture such as beds, Sofas and sectionals amongst others.