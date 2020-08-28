Flipboard TV now available on all Android and iOS devices

News app Flipboard, which signaled its plans for the video market when it launched Flipboard TV for Samsung devices earlier this year, is now making it available for all iOS and Andriod devices.

Now rolled out in the US, the ad-supported Flipboard TV will provide free access thousands of videos from global publishers, local TV stations and now also independent video producers. Users can, if they want, upgrade to a subscription-based, ad-free video experience.

For this launch, Flipboard has expanded the number and type of media partnerships. Hundreds of publishers are now providing video feeds on Flipboard, including Dow Jones, Gannett, Hearst Magazines, Complex Networks, Minute Media, A360 Media, Group Nine Media, The Recount, Bonnier Corp, Refinery29 and Vice Media Group, and Penske Media Corporation with brands such as Rolling Stone and Variety. Video from Euronews, Tribune Publishing and dozens more will be available through a new partnership with VideoElephant.

"Today's launch builds on the publisher ecosystem we've been fostering for almost a decade, our foundational vision for content discovery, as well as our recent work around Flipboard TV," Mike McCue, Flipboard's co-founder and CEO has been quoted as saying. "The new native video player opens up new opportunities for new user experiences, partnerships and monetization. I expect us to partner with more creators and independent producers in the near future."

How to get Flipboard TV?

Once users have the latest version of the Flipboard app, they can explore videos from nearly 300 sources, ranging from global media companies like Euronews to local news stations to up-and-coming creators like Potato Jet. Samsung Galaxy owners continue to have exclusive access to premium ad-free Flipboard TV.

Users can access Flipboard TV via a new section in the 'Explore' tab. Video is also more deeply integrated into the entire Flipboard experience with new ways to discover individual clips as well as video-only feeds. For the first time, video plays natively on Flipboard, enabling better recommendations for related videos and giving users additional player controls to easily skip to the next video.

In addition to watching and following topic-based channels in Flipboard TV, users can also follow video feeds from a single publisher, TV station or creator. "When you come across a source you want to follow in a Flipboard TV channel, just tap on the name to go to their profile page, where you’ll find a newly added video feed. Media companies and creators that publish video on Flipboard now have a new video feed on their profile page, letting you continuously watch videos without having to tap in and out of them," Flipboard said.

Flipboard TV provides 20 new video channels for news, politics, travel, lifestyle, celebrity, sports and more, curated by its team from trusted publishers, TV stations and independent producers.

Flipboard will start running pre-roll video ads on its platform. The increase in the number of videos on the platform leads to a significant increase of Flipboard's video ad inventory.

