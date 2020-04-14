Fitbit Premium content to be available for free during the lockdown

Fitbit is now making its premium content free for all new users for a limited period to help individuals continue working towards their fitness goals while contained indoors.

India’s lockdown was just extended today to May 3rd which means there are more than two weeks before things get back to normal. It's no secret that physical activity levels of people have taken a hit over the past few weeks.

Fitbit is doing its part to help people stay fit by offering much of its app content for free. Moreover, new users can avail a 90-day free trial of Fitbit Premium from the Fitbit app. This subscription, which is usually paid, has personalized health insights, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, customized programs, and 150+ workouts which can be very helpful for home workouts.

How Covid-19 has impacted Global physical activity levels (Image credit: Fitbit)

Fitbit Premium is basically a paid service from the accessory maker that offers guided workout sessions. Moreover, the wearable maker is also offering a 90-day free trial on Fitbit Coach. Here, subscribers can browse through a wealth of 150+ workout videos. Fitbit Coach can also be accessed via the PC on a browser so users aren’t just relegated to the app.

