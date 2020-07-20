Exclusive: Sony to unveil a new vlogging camera in India this week

Sony is about to launch a new vlogging camera in India on July 24. It will be targetted at content creators of the new generation.

Sony is a household name in the digital camera space with some of the most popular compact cameras with its Alpha series. Keeping the momentum going, it will announce a new vlogging camera in India later this week on July 24. Its strengths will be its compact size and easy-to-use features.

Along with that, it will retain Sony’s excellent AF capabilities and image quality which the flagship cameras offer, while adding vlogger-centric features such as clear voice recording, bokeh and many other push functions.

This is likely to be the Sony ZV-1 which was unveiled globally in May. It marked the start of a new series of cameras that are meant for content creation on the go and was apparently designed for with YouTubers and vloggers on mind. New features include a 3.5mm port for external microphones, a fully-articulated flip LCD screen, a hotshoe mount for accessories and an improved three-capsule internal mic.

As for specifications, the Sony ZV-1 sports a 20.1MP 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with the BIONZ X image processor. The fixed lens can go from 24mm-70mm f/1.8-2.8, resulting in 2.7x optical zoom. Shooting modes include 4K30, 1080p and slow motion up to 960fps. Along with the usual slew of focusing modes such as face AF, eye AF and object tracking, it also adds a new ‘Product showcase’ mode which can shift focus to the object that is being presented.

In global markets, it comes with an ecosystem of accessories such as the shooting grip which brings quick toggles to your fingertips while adding stabilization.

There is no official confirmation on which products will be launched and at what price points. More information should be available in the days building up to the launch. Sony’s growing portfolio of compact digital cameras ensures that there are products at almost all price points.