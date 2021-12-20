Earth Energy's affordable electric scooters will start retailing from January 2022

Audio player loading…

The current Indian EV market is oddly placed. There is a huge demand for electric two-wheelers, but key players like Honda, Suzuki, and Hero Motocorp appear to be fence-sitting. Seizing this opportunity, several startups have joined the sustainable transport bandwagon and done well – Ather Energy being a prime example.

Mumbai-based Earth Energy is one such brand that aims to offer affordable battery-operated two-wheelers to help users with their need of daily commutation. The company had recently revealed a couple of e-scooters - Glyde SX and Glyde SX Plus.

Earth Energy Glyde SX and Glyde SX Plus Price and availability in India

The Earth Energy Glyde SX and Glyde SX Plus are priced at Rs. 79,000 and Rs. 97,000, respectively. These e-scooters can be pre-booked on Earth Energy’s site with a down payment of just Rs. 1000. The vehicles would become available in seven different states in India.

The on-road price of these scooters may vary based on the EV policy of the state. As of now, the scooters can be bought in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Deliveries in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa sales are expected to commence shortly.

Earth Energy Glyde SX and SX Plus specifications and features

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Earth Energy) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Earth Energy)

The Glyde SX comes with a 3.9 kW battery and has a top speed of 25 kmph – which means that this scooter is best suited to run daily chores in the local area or at most for short distances. Since the top speed is low, you won’t even need a license while riding this scooter. That said, the scooter can offer a maximum range of up to 150 Kms.

With the top speed and the range that on offer, it seems like this scooter can go for a couple of weeks without needing to be plugged in again.

The Glyde SX Plus, on the other hand, offers 100 km of range with a top speed of 90km/h. The company says that the battery pack can be charged from zero to a hundred in just 40 minutes with a fast charger while a regular three-pin plug takes almost 2 and a half hours to charge the battery.

The Glyde SX Plus has a 5-inch display that shows battery status, range, and speed. The scooter also offers modern features like turn-by-turn navigation, live location, vehicle tracking and theft protection. The scooter comes with disc brakes for both the tyres and comes with LED lighting.

