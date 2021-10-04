Dyson’s latest air-purifiers come with a quieter fan and improved air purification mechanism

The last quarter of the year has been notoriously known for the worst air quality in India. Blame it on the burning of leftover crops, vehicular pollution or the burning of firecrackers – the impact on Air Quality impact is massive which makes breathable air a luxury.

As a result, we see the introduction of the latest technology in the home air purification segment during this time of year. Right ahead of the festive season sales, smartphone maker Realme has entered into this segment as well and now Dyson India has introduced its improved set of air-purifiers in India.

The company has launched two new air purifiers – both with HEPA H13 standard air filtration claiming to remove 99.5% of impurities (above 0.1 micrograms), allergens, bacteria, viruses, pollen and mould spores from the air. Additionally, the company says that these air purifiers are 20% quieter than their predecessors.

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09 review

Best Air Purifiers in India

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool price and availability in India

The new Dyson Air Purifiers come in two different variants - Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool, Dyson Purifier Cool. As the name suggests – the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool is extremely helpful in the winter season as it comes with the capability of projecting hot air apart from purifying the air and is priced at Rs. 55,900. While the latter can project purified air across the room and is priced at Rs. 45,900.

Both the air purifiers are available in White/Silver and Black/Nickel colourways. These air purifiers can be bought from Amazon and Flipkart, the company’s 12 Demo spaces, its official web store and from select Croma & Reliance retail stores.

Check out the Dyson Air purifiers on Amazon | Flipkart Dyson Purifier Cool - Rs. 45,900 Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool - Rs. 55,900View Deal

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool and Dyson Purifier Cool features and specifications

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dyson) Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dyson) Dyson Purifier Cool

Both the air purifiers have similar features but one – the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool comes with an additional capability of projecting purified hot air across the room and finds utility in places, especially in northern India, where you experience extreme winters. In terms of size, the Dyson Purifier Cool is taller than the former.

Both the variants are identical to their predecessors in terms of design and come with improvements that the company says has resulted in improved air-purification abilities and are 20% quieter.

The company says that it has reengineered the airflows pathways that have a fully sealed HEPA 13 filtration process. It says that the improved sealing now restricts any incoming, unfiltered air from bypassing the filters.

Dyson says that its engineers redesigned the points of friction between the output air and the purifier’s body and, as a result, they have been able to reduce 20 per cent lesser noise from the new Purifier Cool and Hot+Cool air purifiers. Air Multiplier feature remains unchanged from the previous generation.

Both the air purifiers can be controlled via a bundled remote control and the Dyson Link app which works on both iOS and Android. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri allowing you to change the temperature in the room with your voice too.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: New launches and expected deals of tech product

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: best deal and offers of tech products

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!