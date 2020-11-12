Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier launched in India right in time for the pollution season

Dyson has launched a new Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier and heater in India. This new air purifier with Cryptomic technology filters out formaldehyde among other pollutants inside houses.

Dyson's new Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier is part of the Pure Hot+Cool lineup from the company. It has been priced at Rs 61,900 and is available on Dyson’s website and also on Amazon, Flipkart, and in select Croma stores. It is available in a White or Gold colour.

Features and specs

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier can display four kinds of pollutant quantities in the environment – PM2.5, PM10, VOCs, NO2. It comes with a vacuum-sealed H-13 Glass HEPA and Activated Carbon filters. It also features nine metres of condensed and sealed borosilicate microfiber filters that capture 99.95% of ultrafine pollutants as small as 0.1microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores.

Besides these there are activated carbon filters, which have been coated with Tris (Trishydroxymethylaminomethane) to increase absorption efficiency. It destroys formaldehyde, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool air purifier has a in-built heating functionality with thermostat heat control. The heating function will switch to stand-by mode once the target is reached and will switch back on once it senses a drop in the temperature.

It comes with Air Multiplier technology and 350 degree oscillation. The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Cryptomic air purifier projects 290 litres of purified air per second to the room. Dyson air purifiers are Alexa compatible and can be controlled using the smart assistant.

It also comes with a magnetised remote control which can be stored on top of the machine and used to control the functioning of the product.