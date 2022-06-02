Diablo Immortal debuts on Android, iOS, and PC - Action RPG in the times of Battle Royale dominance

Audio player loading…

In a world full of battle royale games ruling the smartphone gaming industry, Diablo Immortal, an action RPG game, has made its debut globally. The game is available for all platforms, including Android, iOS, and PC. In simple terms, it is a free to play online game that supports cross-platform functionality.

It means you will be able to save your progress in the smartphone version and pick up from the same point in the desktop version. The intro screen and the setup of the game will remind you of the mobile version of Mortal Kombat. The game also has characters like Necromancer and Barbarian.

As for the controls on iOS and Android devices, the left screen side will be designated for navigation and the right screen side for attacking, using potions, magic, etc. The game includes player vs player battles, various character customization options, fights with the bosses and a lot more to keep the gamers hooked.

Will a pay-to-win RPG game be able to compete with the battle royale alternatives?

To understand the whole conflict here, I'll first explain what pay to win games are. While we already have experienced in-app purchases available in most of the game, some of these provide the player with legendary character skins, and the others provide them with special weapons that help them in taking on the competition.

However, there are games that offer all the important weapons and characters after paying the price. Diablo Immortal is one such title, as it starts offering paid in-game accessories just after the players complete their first quest.

Diablo Immortal consists of three currencies, including Gold, Platinum, and Eternal Orbs. Gold can be earned while playing the game, and Platinum can be earned by completing special tasks in the game and selling rare items.

Nonetheless, the case is quite different when it comes to Eternal Orbs. These cannot be earned via the gameplay. Furthermore, they are necessary to get the most important in-game accessories like Drawing echoes, Reforge Stones, and the Legendary Crests.

Now, considering the fact that the players get an equal kind of playfield when it comes to BGMI, COD Mobile and the recently launched Apex Legends Mobiles, Diablo Immortal is going to have a tough time competing with these titles.

Keeping in mind that the battle royale games also have a battle pass that offers special leverages to other people, we cannot forget the fact that the playfield is quite equal as all the players get a similar number of opportunities to level up their characters.