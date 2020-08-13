Detel just launched a Rs 19,999 electric scooter in India

India’s growing electric vehicle market has a surprise new player — the Detel Easy electric scooter. More interestingly, it costs just Rs 19,999 (before taxes).

Detel is a consumer electronics company that is known for its affordable TVs and feature phones. This time, it is trying to also claim the title for the world’s most economical electric two wheeler. The Detel Easy is targeted at teenagers and others looking for an affordable and quick communiting vehicle. Due to its speed and power limitations, itcan be used without a driver’s license or vehicle registration in India.

Detel Easy scooter specifications

(Image credit: Detel)

The electric scooter runs off a 48V 12AH Lithium iron phosphate battery, which is supposed to be superior than conventional Li-ion batteries. Combined with a 250W motor, it has a quoted range of 60 km on a single charge. The scooter can be charged entirely in about eight hours.

It has a top speed of 25 kmph, make it safe for kids as well as first-time riders. The non-removable battery is stored in the floor of the scooter for better balance. An advanced dum braking system takes care of the safety. Buyers will also get a complimentary helmet.

The Detel Easy has a moped-like design with a small frame that can accommodate two people. For storage, there’s also a carriage basked on the front. The use of plastic for the panels is also limited to be environmentally friendly as well as for structural strength.

Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our World’s Most Economical DetelEV Two-Wheeler. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms etc.”

The Detel Easy is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. It should be subject to 5% GST which will take its cost up by a bit. Colour options include Jet Black, Pearl White & Metallic Red. It will be available from Detel’s website as well distributors.